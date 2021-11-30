As Param Bir, Waze talk, police orders records statements of escort team

-
ALSO READ
One more extortion case filed against Param Bir Singh; 4th within a month
SIT formed for probe into extortion case against Param Bir Singh
NIA is shielding Param Bir Singh in Sachin Waze case, NCP alleges
Param Bir Singh appears before Thane police to join probe in extortion case
Param Bir Singh had advised me not to collect money for anyone: Waze
-
The Mumbai police on Monday recorded the statements of four personnel who had escorted dismissed API Sachin Waze to a hearing before the Justice Chandiwal Commission after he and former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh managed to speak to each other.
Officials said the statements of the three constables and one officer were recorded by the Colaba police after an inquiry was ordered into the alleged Waze-Singh meeting.
Mumbai police also asked its counterparts in Navi Mumbai to investigate how the two managed to speak to each other and that too for so long.
Sources said Singh and Waze were in an adjoining room, speaking to each other for more than 30 minutes, and an objection to this was raised with the Justice Chandiwal Commission by the lawyer of former state home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.
After Deshmukh's lawyer objected to the commission over Singh and Waze sitting together in another room in the commission's premises, Justice Chandiwal (retired) initially said "how can it be stopped?"
He later told Waze that "it's better to sit in this room" (where the commission's proceeding was taking place) to avoid such a situation.
The one-member commission has been set up by the state government to probe into allegations of corruption leveled against Deshmukh by Singh after the latter was removed as Mumbai police commissioner.
Waze has been appearing before the commission for his cross-examination in connection with the case.
"Singh and the witness (Waze) are sitting together for the last one hour. He (Singh) might influence the witness," Deshmukh's lawyer had said earlier in the day.
Both Waze and Singh are also co-accused in an extortion case filed in Goregaon, the former also in jail in connection with the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU