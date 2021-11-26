Param Bir Singh had advised me not to collect money for anyone: Waze

Dismissed police official Sachin Waze on Friday told an inquiry commission here that IPS officer Param Bir Singh had advised him not to indulge in the "illegal activity of collecting money" for anyone. Singh, who surfaced in public after six months on Thursday, is himself likely to appear before the Justice K U Chandiwal commission on Monday. The one-member commission is conducting inquiry into Singh's allegations that Anil Deshmukh, then Maharashtra home minister, had asked police officers including Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. On Friday, Waze was cross-examined by Deshmukh's lawyer Anita Castellino. Citing Waze's affidavit before the commission, the lawyer asked had Singh, then commissioner, ever advised him not to fall prey to any pressure and indulge in the illegal activity of collecting money for anyone. Waze replied that the IPS official had advised him so. Asked whether he followed the advice, Waze said, "I had already succumbed." He described himself as an "upright officer" who was forced to go against law under certain unfortunate circumstances.

Meanwhile, Singh's lawyer on Friday told the commission that the IPS officer won't be able to appear during the day as he was visiting Thane in connection with a case against him. The day before, the commission had warned that if Singh did not remain present, he would face the execution of the bailable warrant issued against him. Singh was ready to appear on Saturday or any other day, the lawyer said.

The commission said it doesn't sit on Saturday and Singh can appear on Monday (November 29), to which the lawyer agreed. Singh was transferred from the post of commissioner in March in the aftermath of the Antilia bomb scare episode, following which he leveled allegations against Deshmukh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The IPS officer appeared before the Mumbai crime branch on Thursday to record his statement. Meanwhile, a man, claiming to be a social worker, on Friday approached the Justice Chandiwal commission with an intervention application, seeking inquiry against Singh for his "misdeeds" during his tenure as Thane police commissioner. Singh implicated many builders, businessmen and common citizens in false cases, the plea alleged. The commission took the application on record. Incidentally, Singh appeared before Thane police on Friday in connection with an extortion case filed against him and some other police officials on the complaint of a local builder. The IPS officer is facing at least five extortion cases in Maharashtra. The Supreme Court has granted him temporary protection from arrest.

