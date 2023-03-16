JUST IN
Sikkim yet to utilise untapped hydropower potential, says CM Tamang
Will remove 5 mn MT garbage from Bhalswa landfill by March next year: CM
Told Lok Sabha Speaker I have right to respond in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi
Army chopper with two pilots on board crashes in Arunachal Pradesh
Over 125,000 children in Gujarat malnourished: Government tells Assembly
Truecaller opens its first India office in Bengaluru, can host 250 staff
PM Modi hails healthcare workers for their efforts to keep India healthy
LS adjourned till Friday amid noisy protests by treasury benches, oppn
FCI sells 491,000 tonnes wheat for Rs 2214.32 per quintal in 6th e-auction
Strategic Srinagar-Leh national highway reopened for traffic in record time
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Corporate travel expected to be rebound in 2023: American Express survey
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

As protesting farmers march towards Mumbai, Maha CM meet their delegation

The state government rushed ministers Dada Bhuse and Atul Save to hold a discussion with the farmers whose demands include an immediate financial relief of Rs 600 per quintal to onion growers

Topics
farmers | protests | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met a delegation of farmers here even as thousands of farmers continued their march towards Mumbai from Nashik district to press their demands.

The meeting was underway, said an official in the Chief Minister's Office.

Earlier, the state government rushed ministers Dada Bhuse and Atul Save to hold a discussion with the farmers whose demands include an immediate financial relief of Rs 600 per quintal to onion growers, uninterrupted electricity supply for 12 hours and a waiver of agriculture loans.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on farmers

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 18:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU