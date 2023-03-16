As protesting farmers march towards Mumbai, Maha CM meet their delegation

-
ALSO READ
Nashik-Mumbai farmers-workers march: Delegation to meet CM Eknath Shinde
Maha delegation meeting Shah won't make difference: Bommai on border row
Gujarat govt to form task force to deal with protesting Jain community
CBI questioning of Sisodia: AAP leaders detained for protesting near office
US Commerce Secretary to lead business delegation to India in March
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met a delegation of farmers here even as thousands of farmers continued their march towards Mumbai from Nashik district to press their demands.
The meeting was underway, said an official in the Chief Minister's Office.
Earlier, the state government rushed ministers Dada Bhuse and Atul Save to hold a discussion with the farmers whose demands include an immediate financial relief of Rs 600 per quintal to onion growers, uninterrupted electricity supply for 12 hours and a waiver of agriculture loans.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 18:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU