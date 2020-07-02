ASI monuments to be reopened from July 6 with compliance of state govts

-
ALSO READ
Monuments not to be given to private firms for upkeep, assures minister
Notable turnaround in mineral production due to policy reforms: Survey
Eco Survey flags disproportionate dwarfism of banks, calls to be efficient
Eco Survey gives positive outlook for steel, oil and gas sectors: Pradhan
Economic Survey's GDP growth forecast for FY20 wide off projection
-
All Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monuments will be reopened for the public from July 6, the Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said on Thursday.
Earlier in June, the culture ministry had reopened 820 monuments out of the over 3,000 ASI-maintained monuments where religious events take place.
As many as 3,691 Centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI were shut from March 17 in view of the coronavirus crisis.
The minister said all coronavirus-related protocols issued by the Union health ministry would be followed by the monument authorities.
According to sources, wearing of masks might be made the norm at such sites for visitors.
In a tweet, Patel said, "I have taken a decision along with the ministry of culture and the ASI to open all monuments from July 6." This, however, will be done with the compliance of the state and district administration.
सांची (मध्यप्रदेश),पुराना किला (दिल्ली),खजुराहो (विश्व धरोहर) के प्रतीकात्मक चित्र।मैने @MinOfCultureGoI @ASIGoI के साथ निर्णय लिया है कि आगामी ६जुलाई से सभी स्मारकों को पूर्णसुरक्षा के साथ खोले जा सकता है @PMOIndia @JPNadda @incredibleindia @tourismgoi @MinOfCultureGoI @BJP4MP pic.twitter.com/opPzj5Mg7l— Prahlad Singh Patel (@prahladspatel) July 2, 2020
Officials said that the monuments that will be reopened will follow strict protocols issued by the health ministry and the Ministry of Home Affairs.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU