ASI monuments to be reopened from July 6 with compliance of state govts

The minister said all coronavirus-related protocols issued by the Union health ministry would be followed by the monument authorities

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

According to sources, wearing of masks might be made the norm at such sites for visitors. (Photo: Wikipedia)

All Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monuments will be reopened for the public from July 6, the Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said on Thursday.

Earlier in June, the culture ministry had reopened 820 monuments out of the over 3,000 ASI-maintained monuments where religious events take place.

As many as 3,691 Centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI were shut from March 17 in view of the coronavirus crisis.

The minister said all coronavirus-related protocols issued by the Union health ministry would be followed by the monument authorities.

According to sources, wearing of masks might be made the norm at such sites for visitors.

In a tweet, Patel said, "I have taken a decision along with the ministry of culture and the ASI to open all monuments from July 6." This, however, will be done with the compliance of the state and district administration.

Officials said that the monuments that will be reopened will follow strict protocols issued by the health ministry and the Ministry of Home Affairs.
First Published: Thu, July 02 2020. 20:30 IST

