JUST IN
NGT red flags football ground, building activity in Periyar Tiger Reserve
PFI spreads disaffection for India by wrong interpretation of policies: NIA
BJP expels party leader after son arrested in Uttarakhand murder case
JEE-Advanced toppers continue to head to IIT Bombay, Computer Sc top choice
Arogya World wins the prestigious UN award for initiative against NCD
Biswananth Sinha new Additional Chief Secretary to the Kerala Finance Dept
Half of judiciary's problems due to state-sponsored litigation: NV Ramana
Assam Cabinet to increase medical seats for communities demanding ST status
Assam govt's 3-day Chintan Shivir to begin today; CM, ministers to attend
Special court allows ED for 7-day custodial probe of Delhi PFI leaders
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
NGT red flags football ground, building activity in Periyar Tiger Reserve
Business Standard

Assam CM inaugurates 2nd ultramodern radiotherapy unit in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated the second ultramodern radiotherapy unit in the cancer care centre of Health City Hospital in Guwahati

Topics
Himanta Biswa Sarma | Assam | Guwahati

ANI  General News 

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, at BJP state office in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jun

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated the second ultramodern radiotherapy unit in the cancer care centre of Health City Hospital in Guwahati.

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta was also present on occasion.

"I am sure this will be significantly helpful for patients suffering from cancer & related ailments. Our government is working hand in hand with the private sector to prevent cancer cases in Assam & North Eastern region," Himanta Biswa Sarma told the mediapersons.

Commenting on the rapid rise of cancer patients in Assam, the CMD of the hospital Dr Bhabananda Das said that Assam accounts for the highest number of cancer cases among all the northeastern states

Sarma, all ministers and senior secretaries of various departments of the state government will attend the three-day Chintan Shivir that is all set to begin today.

During the brainstorming session, the state government will discuss the ongoing activities of the departments. The plans and roadmap of the departments for the next five years are likely to be prepared in the shivir.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar of the Art of Living and Sadhguru will take part in the Chintan Shivir, as well as the chief secretaries of different states.

Sadhguru will take part in the Chintan Shivir today and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar of the Art of Living will take part on September 25.

The decision to hold the three-day shivir was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister in August this year.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the inaugural session of Chintan Shivir at around 2 pm.

All ministers, MLAs of BJP and its ally parties would likely attend the Chintan Shivir.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Himanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 15:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU