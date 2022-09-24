Assam CM inaugurates 2nd ultramodern radiotherapy unit in Guwahati

Chief Minister on Saturday inaugurated the second ultramodern radiotherapy unit in the cancer care centre of Health City Hospital in .

Health Minister Keshab Mahanta was also present on occasion.

"I am sure this will be significantly helpful for patients suffering from cancer & related ailments. Our government is working hand in hand with the private sector to prevent cancer cases in & North Eastern region," told the mediapersons.

Commenting on the rapid rise of cancer patients in Assam, the CMD of the hospital Dr Bhabananda Das said that Assam accounts for the highest number of cancer cases among all the northeastern states

Sarma, all ministers and senior secretaries of various departments of the state government will attend the three-day Chintan Shivir that is all set to begin today.

During the brainstorming session, the state government will discuss the ongoing activities of the departments. The plans and roadmap of the departments for the next five years are likely to be prepared in the shivir.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar of the Art of Living and Sadhguru will take part in the Chintan Shivir, as well as the chief secretaries of different states.

Sadhguru will take part in the Chintan Shivir today and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar of the Art of Living will take part on September 25.

The decision to hold the three-day shivir was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister in August this year.

Assam Chief Minister Dr will attend the inaugural session of Chintan Shivir at around 2 pm.

All ministers, MLAs of BJP and its ally parties would likely attend the Chintan Shivir.

