Assam govt's 3-day Chintan Shivir to begin today; CM, ministers to attend

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, all ministers and senior secretaries of various departments of the state government will attend the three-day Chintan Shivir

Assam | Himanta Biswa Sarma

ANI  General News 

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, at BJP state office in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jun

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, all ministers and senior secretaries of various departments of the state government will attend the three-day Chintan Shivir that is all set to begin today.

During the brainstorming session, the state government will discuss the ongoing activities of the departments. The plans and roadmap of the departments for the next five years are likely to be prepared in the shivir.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar of the Art of Living and Sadhguru will take part in the Chintan Shivir, as well as the chief secretaries of different states.

Sadhguru will take part in the Chintan Shivir today and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar of the Art of Living will take part on September 25.

The decision to hold the three-day shivir was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister in August this year.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend in the inaugural session of Chintan Shivir at around 2 pm.

All ministers, MLAs of BJP and its ally parties would likely to attend the Chintan Shivir.

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 12:14 IST

