Half of judiciary's problems due to state-sponsored litigation: NV Ramana

-
ALSO READ
SC seeks Centre's stand on plea regarding Judicial Vista construction
Small percentage can approach courts, majority suffers in silence: CJI
Assam to get Rs 300 cr as from Centre to improve judicial infrastructure
CJI begins process of appointing successor, recommends Justice Lalit
CJI Ramana calls pendency of cases 'huge challenge' for Indian judiciary
-
Former Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana on Saturday termed the government as the 'biggest litigator' and said half of the judiciary's problems will be resolved if it decides to put a halt to the state-sponsored litigations.
Speaking at ISB Leadership Summit 2022, he rued that the state of judicial infrastructure in this country even after 75 years of independence was 'disturbing' and a nationwide study that he had commissioned revealed certain hard truths about the poor state of judicial infrastructure in this country.
During the chief ministers and chief justices conference last April, I had the occasion to highlight my understanding of these problems. As I told in the presence of the honourable Prime Minister, one of the major concerns is that the government is the biggest litigator, he recalled.
The number of inter-departmental disputes, service matters and those relating to interaction of authorities clogging the system is appalling. Half of the judiciary problem would be solved the moment the government decides to put a halt to the state-sponsored litigations, Justice Ramana further said.
Contrary to the public belief, the independence of judiciary is limited to adjudication and does not have the power when it comes to the financial support and appointments. Coordinating with the government is always like walking a tightrope, he said.
He further said during his 16-month tenure as CJI, the Supreme Court collegium could ensure appointment of 11 judges to the Apex Court and out of 255 people that it has recommended for the judgeship of various high courts, 233 have already been appointed.
According to him, understanding of the Constitution is essential for business students also.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 12:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU