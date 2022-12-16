JUST IN
Assam CM unveils, lays foundation stones of multiple projects in Lakhimpur

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various projects worth over Rs 1,031 crore in Lakhimpur district.

Assam | Himanta Biswa Sarma

Press Trust of India  |  Lakhimpur (Assam) 

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, at BJP state office in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jun

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various projects worth over Rs 1,031 crore in Lakhimpur district.

He also launched a special immunisation drive for children and pregnant women during his visit to the northern district.

"As part of our 'A Fortnight for Development' initiative, inaugurated 13 and laid foundation stones for 13 projects worth ?1,031.68 cr in Lakhimpur district," Sarma wrote on Twitter.

Several road projects and an RCC (reinforced cement concrete) bridge over Kakai river were inaugurated by the CM in various parts of the district during the day.

Sarma laid foundation stones for an embankment on the right bank of Dikrang river and a bridge over Subansiri river, besides a slum project, an inter-state bus terminus and other infrastructure initiatives.

"During my visit to Lakhimpur district, launched Special Immunisation Drive 2.0 at Ghunasuti. Under this, every child will be vaccinated, while pregnant women will receive TD (Tetanus, Diphtheria) vaccine," Sarma wrote on the micro-blogging site.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 20:21 IST

