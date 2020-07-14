Assam coronavirus update: 1,001 new cases reported; 513 in Guwahati alone

on Monday reported 1,001 new COVID-19 cases out of which 513 were from capital alone, Health Minister said.

"A total of 1,001 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in on July 13 including 513 in Total cases stand at 17,807 including 11,416 recovered, 6,348 active cases and 40 deaths," said State Health Minister

With the highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India's total number of COVID-19 cases reached 8,78,254 on Monday.

