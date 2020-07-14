JUST IN
Assam coronavirus update: 1,001 new cases reported; 513 in Guwahati alone

Assam on Monday reported 1,001 new COVID-19 cases out of which 513 were from capital Guwahati alone, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said

ANI  |  General News 

An elderly woman arrives to give a swab sample for the COVID-19 test at the collection centre of MMCH hospital in Guwahati.
Assam on Monday reported 1,001 new COVID-19 cases out of which 513 were from capital Guwahati alone, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"A total of 1,001 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Assam on July 13 including 513 in Guwahati. Total cases stand at 17,807 including 11,416 recovered, 6,348 active cases and 40 deaths," said State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

With the highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India's total number of COVID-19 cases reached 8,78,254 on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 14 2020. 12:41 IST

