Covid-19 updates: WHO's warning, India's testing rate, UK's 2nd wave & more

India has recorded over 28,000 new cases in a day to take its total number of Covid-19 cases to 907,645. This is the third consecutive day when India has recorded over 28,000 new cases. The country's death toll stands at 23,727. Maharashtra has seen a spike of 6,497 cases in the past 24 hours, while Delhi has added 1,246 cases to its tally.



on Monday said “Why are states like Telangana, Bihar just not doing enough testing and not putting out data. Consequences of this will be seen in two-three months. All these states, which are not doing testing, need to be shamed”.



He said states and districts should be ranked not in terms of absolute number of Covid-19 cases, but in terms of testing.



And Goa government makes it compulsory for all private hospitals in state to reserve 20 per cent of their beds for Covid-19 patients



Tune in to the podcast for more