JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Trump versus Fauci reaches fever pitch as White House smear campaign rages
Business Standard

Telangana coronavirus update: State reports 1,550 new cases, 9 deaths

A total of 1,550 Covid-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in Telangana on Monday, said the state's health department

Topics
Coronavirus | Telangana | Coronavirus Tests

ANI  |  General News 

Coronavirus, Covid
Healthcare workers collect swab samples from people residing at a slum area for COVID-19 testing

A total of 1,550 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in Telangana on Monday, said the state's health department.

The state's total COVID-19 cases now stand at 36,221, including 12,178 active cases and 23,679 recoveries.

The deadly virus has so far claimed 365 lives in the State.

A total of 1,81,849 samples were tested in the State including 11,525 on Monday, said the state's health department.

With the highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India's total number of COVID-19 cases reached 8,78,254 on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 14 2020. 09:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU