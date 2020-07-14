Telangana coronavirus update: State reports 1,550 new cases, 9 deaths

-
A total of 1,550 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in Telangana on Monday, said the state's health department.
The state's total COVID-19 cases now stand at 36,221, including 12,178 active cases and 23,679 recoveries.
The deadly virus has so far claimed 365 lives in the State.
A total of 1,81,849 samples were tested in the State including 11,525 on Monday, said the state's health department.
With the highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India's total number of COVID-19 cases reached 8,78,254 on Monday.
