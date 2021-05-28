Assam coronavirus update: 5,704 new cases, 83 more fatalities reported

Assams COVID-19 caseload on



Thursday surged to 3,92,574 after 5,704 more people tested positive for the infection, while 83 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,088, the National Health Mission bulletin said.

The number of active cases has also risen to 53,721.

Kamrup (Metro) reported the highest of 17 deaths, followed by eight each in Barpeta, Cachar and Tinsukia, seven in Dibrugarh, five in Jorhat, four in Kamrup Rural and three each in Nagaon and Udalguri.

The current death rate is 0.79 percent and the number of COVID-19 patients dying due to comorbidities is 1,347.

Kamrup (Metro) reported the maximum number of 569 cases, followed by Dibrugarh at 528, Cachar at 448, and Nagaon at 393.

Assams daily positivity rate stands at 4.78 per cent while 10,622,979 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 1,19,441 on Thursday.

At least 4,784 patients have recovered during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,34,418.

At present the recovery rate is 85.19 per cent.

As many as 39,79,828 doses of ant- vaccine have been administered.

While 31,60,724 have received the first dose of the jab, 8,19,104 have received both the doses.

