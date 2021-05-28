Assam coronavirus update: 5,704 new cases, 83 more fatalities reported

-
ALSO READ
What is mucormycosis, the deadly fungal infection among Covid patients
Colour coding of fungal infections could be misleading: AIIMS chief
Oxford-AstraZeneca jab effective against UK Covid variant, study finds
Coronavirus immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity: Study
231 new Covid cases in Delhi; Jain says situation seems quite under control
-
Assams COVID-19 caseload on
Thursday surged to 3,92,574 after 5,704 more people tested positive for the infection, while 83 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,088, the National Health Mission bulletin said.
The number of active cases has also risen to 53,721.
Kamrup (Metro) reported the highest of 17 deaths, followed by eight each in Barpeta, Cachar and Tinsukia, seven in Dibrugarh, five in Jorhat, four in Kamrup Rural and three each in Nagaon and Udalguri.
The current death rate is 0.79 percent and the number of COVID-19 patients dying due to comorbidities is 1,347.
Kamrup (Metro) reported the maximum number of 569 cases, followed by Dibrugarh at 528, Cachar at 448, and Nagaon at 393.
Assams daily positivity rate stands at 4.78 per cent while 10,622,979 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 1,19,441 on Thursday.
At least 4,784 patients have recovered during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,34,418.
At present the recovery rate is 85.19 per cent.
As many as 39,79,828 doses of ant-coronavirus vaccine have been administered.
While 31,60,724 have received the first dose of the jab, 8,19,104 have received both the doses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU