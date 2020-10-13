Assam coronavirus update: State logs 10 more Covid deaths, 1,521 new cases

-
Assam reported 10 more COVID-19
fatalities taking the death toll to 826 on Monday, while 1,521 new positive cases took the tally to 1,95,304 on Monday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Kamrup Metropolitan district reported three of the new deaths and one fatality each was registered in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat and South Salmara.
"We stand by all the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May God provide you strength to bear this pain," Sarma tweeted.
The current death rate in the state is 0.42 per cent.
The minister said that the 1,521 new positive cases were detected out of more than one lakh COVID tests conducted during the day.
"I am glad to share that we carried out one lakh plus (107900) tests and only 1521 cases detected, taking the positivity rate further down to 1.41 per cent", he said.
The total number of tests done in the state so far is 39,49,847.
Of the total 1,95,304 positive cases, there are 29,896 active cases while 826 have died and three migrated out of the state.
Sarma said that 1,457 patients recovered from the disease on Monday taking the total number of cured people to 1,64,579. The recovery rate in the state is 84.93 per cent now.
Assam had reported its lowest COVID-19 figures in four months -- 396 fresh cases and five deaths on Sunday when only 11,376 samples were tested for coronavirus.
