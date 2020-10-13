AstraZeneca's Covid-19 antibody drug heads into final testing stage

-
ALSO READ
New antibody tests offer a better snapshot of coronavirus immunity
What are antibody therapies and who is developing them for Covid-19?
Singapore scientists discover five antibodies capable of combating Covid-19
World Coronavirus Dispatch: EU states to pilot Covid-tracing apps
Coronavirus vaccine update: AstraZeneca, Modena leading the race, says WHO
-
AstraZeneca Plc said an antibody medicine against Covid-19 is advancing into the last stage of clinical tests, and will be administered to more than 6,000 people starting in the next few weeks.
The drug will be evaluated for its ability to prevent infections for up to a year in some people and as a preemptive medicine once patients have been exposed to the virus in others. Other trials will test its potential as a treatment once patients develop symptoms.
The long-acting antibody combination “has the potential to provide immediate and long-lasting effect in both preventing and treating Covid-19 infections,” Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said in a statement released late Friday.
The US has contributed $486 million to the drug’s development. Other drug makers including Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eli Lilly & Co. are also developing antibodies as experimental coronavirus treatments.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU