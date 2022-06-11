Assam govt keeping close watch on law and order situation: CM Himanta Biswa

The government is keeping a close watch on the situation in the state, Chief Minister said on Saturday, amid communal tensions in other parts of the country.

Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said strict vigil is being maintained to ensure communal harmony in the state.

"We are keeping a watch on law and order, and also ensuring that communal harmony is maintained," he said.

Asked about the comments made by now suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal that triggered violence in some states, Sarma said, "The Government of India has already reacted to it and the statement is in the public domain. After that, I don't think that a state government has anything new to add."



The state Congress and Jatiya Parishad (AJP) have filed separate police complaints against Sharma and Jindal for their remarks. Police are, however, yet to register any case on the basis of the complaints.

