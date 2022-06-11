Assam govt keeping close watch on law and order situation: CM Himanta Biswa

-
ALSO READ
Assam CM Himanta Sarma to attend Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat's Porbandar
Local BJP leader arrested in Kanpur over tweet on Prophet Muhammad
Himanta Sarma meets Nagaland CM, MLAs to discuss Naga Political Issue
Sisodia targets Assam CM for PPE kit deal; Sarma threatens defamation case
Those not willing to get Covid vaccine can stay at home: Assam CM Sarma
-
The Assam government is keeping a close watch on the law and order situation in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday, amid communal tensions in other parts of the country.
Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said strict vigil is being maintained to ensure communal harmony in the state.
"We are keeping a watch on law and order, and also ensuring that communal harmony is maintained," he said.
Asked about the comments made by now suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal that triggered violence in some states, Sarma said, "The Government of India has already reacted to it and the statement is in the public domain. After that, I don't think that a state government has anything new to add."
The state Congress and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) have filed separate police complaints against Sharma and Jindal for their remarks. Police are, however, yet to register any case on the basis of the complaints.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU