West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar held on way to riot-hit Howrah

BJP's unit president Sukanta Majumdar was arrested on Saturday afternoon when he tried to visit violence-hit district, police said.

Majumdar, the MP of Balurghat in Uttar Dinajpur, was arrested near the toll plaza on Vidyasagar Setu, they said.

"Mr Majumdar was trying to travel to where prohibitory orders under CrPC 144 have been clamped. His visit could have created a law and order situation. This is a preventive arrest," a senior police officer told PTI.

Violence rocked parts of on Friday following the inflammatory remarks of now-suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammed.

