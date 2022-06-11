South-West monsoon has arrived in Mumbai, most of Konkan region: IMD

-
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday announced the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Mumbai and other nearby areas today.
In a series of tweets, the IMD said that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, most parts of Konkan (including Mumbai), some parts of Madhya Maharashtra, and some more parts of Karnataka today.
The Met agency further apprised that the present conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some parts of north Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Konkan, some parts of Gujarat state, most parts of Madhya Maharashtra, entire Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral and the northwest Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours.
As per the IMD, in the upcoming days, conditions would continue to become favourable for the further advancement of the monsoon.
"Conditions would continue to become favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat state, some parts of Marathwada, some more parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, most parts of Bay of Bengal, entire Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, some parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during subsequent 2-3 days," the IMD tweeted.
Earlier in the month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting to review the preparedness to deal with flood situations in the country during the monsoon.
In Kerala, the monsoon made its onset three days ahead of its time on June 1.
