Assam reports 1,167 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate at 3.32%

Assam reported 1,167 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday.
The positivity rate for the day stands at 3.32 per cent. A total of 35,127 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.With this, the total cases of COVID-19 in the state have gone up to 6,24,499.
During the last 24 hours, 253 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 6,13,373. The recovery rate in the state currently stands at 98.22 per cent.
Two people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the disease currently stands at 6,178. The death rate in the state currently stands at 0.99 per cent.
There are currently 3601 active COVID-19 cases in the state.
Meanwhile, India reported 1,17,100 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 7.74 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.
With this, the country's COVID-19 case tally has gone up to 3,52,26,386.
