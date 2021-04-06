Assam reports 70 fresh coronavirus cases, biggest single-day spike of 2021

Assam's COVID-19 tally has



mounted to 2,18,740 as the state reported this year's highest single-day spike of 70 fresh cases, a health bulletin said.

The daily fresh cases, which had dipped to below 30 in the last three months, is showing an upward trend since the last week of March.

Two fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 1,109, while 1,347 patients have died so far due to other reasons, it said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of new cases at 70, followed by nine in Kamrup and seven in Nagaon.

now has 627 active cases, while 2,15,657 people have so far been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the patients to 98.59 per cent.

The state tested 17,605 samples on Monday, it said.

A total of 10.69 lakh people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 1.84 lakh people have received the second dose.

