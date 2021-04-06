India records 96,982 cases of Covid-19 infections, 446 deaths in 24 hours

The daily rise in new infections in India remained above 90,000 for the third consecutive day takingthe nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to1,26,86,049, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 96,982cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to1,65,547with 446 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India on Monday recordedan all-time highof 1,03,558single day new coronavirusinfections in a span of 24 hours.

Registering a steady increase for the 27th day in row, the active cases have increased to7,88,223comprising 6.21per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.48 per cent, the data stated.

The active caseload was at its lowest at1, 35,926 on February 12 comprising1.25 per cent of the total infections.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,32,279,while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.30 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 25,02,31,269 samples have been tested up toApril 5with12,11,612 samples being tested on Monday.

