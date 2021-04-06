India records 96,982 cases of Covid-19 infections, 446 deaths in 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Majority want govt to suspend flights from UK, South Africa: Survey
Bundesliga generated $4.5 billion amid pandemic last season
After pandemic-hit 2020, Delhi sees rise in power demand in new year
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy exceed 1 million: Health ministry
Italy announces new Covid-linked curbs including movements limitation
-
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections in India remained above 90,000 for the third consecutive day takingthe nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to1,26,86,049, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
A total of 96,982cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to1,65,547with 446 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
India on Monday recordedan all-time highof 1,03,558single day new coronavirusinfections in a span of 24 hours.
Registering a steady increase for the 27th day in row, the active cases have increased to7,88,223comprising 6.21per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.48 per cent, the data stated.
The active caseload was at its lowest at1, 35,926 on February 12 comprising1.25 per cent of the total infections.
Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,32,279,while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.30 per cent, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.
According to the ICMR, 25,02,31,269 samples have been tested up toApril 5with12,11,612 samples being tested on Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU