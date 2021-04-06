Will discuss possibility of curbs with CM: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit

-
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane
on Tuesday said the possibility of imposing certain restrictions in the state to curb the rising COVID-19 cases would be discussed with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
On Monday, Sawant said there was no immediate plan to impose a lockdown or curfew in Goa, but his government was monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the state and neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka.
Rane chaired a meeting of health officials on Monday to review the COVID-19 situation in the coastal state and later met the chief minister.
During the meeting, concerns were raised over beds in COVID-19 facilities getting occupied fast.
"I met the chief minister and briefed him about the ground situation. I will be meeting him again today to decide our future strategy to counter the pandemic," Rane said.
The issue of imposing certain restrictions would be taken up with the CM during the meeting, he said.
Goa reported 247 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, raising the infection count in the state to 59,315, as per official figures.
