Assam's Covid tally tops 75,000 with 1,057 fresh cases, death toll at 182

Assam now has 22,087 active Covid-19 cases, the minister said in a tweet late on Saturday

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a girl at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease at Ajmeri Gate area, in Delhi on Frida

Assam's COVID-19 tally

surpassed the 75,000-mark with 1,057 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 182 as eight more people succumbed to the virus, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The state's coronavirus caseload stood at 75,558, while 53,286 people have so far recovered from the disease, he said.

Assam now has 22,087 active COVID-19 cases, the minister said in a tweet late on Saturday.

"Our positivity rate continues to be low at 5.08 per cent, which gives us confidence," he said.

First Published: Sun, August 16 2020. 11:51 IST

