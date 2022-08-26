JUST IN
Delhi HC defers hearing till August 30 on doctors' plea against Ramdev
CJI Ramana took historic decisions; appointed of 11 SC, over 220 HC judges
PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders with 75% rating: Survey
Mumbai police receive message about avoiding 'Somalia-type' attack
Fraudster seeks gifts from officials in Mumbai police commissioner's name
Govt to augment manpower, capabilities of regulators DGCA, BCAS: Scindia
CJI Ramana calls pendency of cases 'huge challenge' for Indian judiciary
WhatsApp privacy policy places users in 'take it or leave it' situation: HC
Lokpal to accept corruption complaints filed in prescribed format only
AFCAT (2) 2022: Exam details, timing, subjects and exam duration
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Govt proposes printing percentage of 2 key constituents on package front
Essar signs $2.4 billion deal to sell ports business to ArcelorMittal
Business Standard

Assam's initiative of installing N-E freedom fighters' statues gets praises

The chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Manipur have expressed their gratitude through Twitter to their Assam counterpart for this initiative.

Topics
Assam | Freedom fighters | North East

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam government's move of installing statues of freedom fighters from other Northeastern states at a newly inaugurated park in Guwahati has drawn applause from the chief ministers of the neighbouring states.

The chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Manipur have expressed their gratitude through Twitter to their Assam counterpart for this initiative.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Tuesday inaugurated a park, Amrit Udyan, and unveiled statues of eight tribal leaders of the region.

Among the eight leaders is Moje Riba, a freedom fighter from Arunachal Pradesh who was arrested by the British for resisting colonial rule.

Welcoming the gesture, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu tweeted: My special thanks to Hon CM of Assam Shri @himantabiswa Ji for unveiling the statue of Arunachal Pradesh freedom fighter Moje Riba at #AmritUdyan, Guwahati, today.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga thanked Sarma for honouring Rani Ropuiliani, who had spoken against British diktat on taxes.

She was held captive for two years before she died.

Thank you so much Shri @himantabiswa Ji for honouring one of our most beloved heroes! This noble gesture is a true representation of solidarity among the North Eastern states!, the Mizoram chief minister wrote on the micro-blogging site.

A statue of legendary Manipuri commander Bir Tikendrajit Singh, who had rebelled against the British and was later hanged, was also installed at the park.

Appreciating the move, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote: I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble CM of Assam, Shri @himantabiswa Ji for unveiling the statue of Jubraj Bir Tikendrajit in Guwahati. This is indeed a true honour for our great freedom fighter who has fought gallantly against the British empire.

The statues of Rani Gaidinliu, a Naga leader who was arrested for her resistance to the British and was set free only after Independence, Bidrohi Ratanmani Reang of Tripura who had led the Reang revolt against the British and was later killed in captivity by the British troops in Agartala, and Helen Lepcha alias Sabitri Devi of Sikkim have also been installed.

Statues of Khasi chief U Tirot Sing Syiem, who was deported to Dhaka for fighting against the British and died there , and Dimasa leader Sambhudhan Phanglo of Assam, who sacrificed his life for the motherland, were also unveiled at the park .

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Assam

First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 16:59 IST

`
.