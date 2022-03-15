Assembly polls: 45% winners in 5 states with criminal cases, says ADR

-
About 45 percent candidates who won the recent assembly polls in five states have declared criminal cases against themselves, poll-rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Tuesday.
The National Election Watch and Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 690 winning candidates in the assembly elections of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.
Of the 690 candidates, 219 (32 percent) winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, it said.
It said around 87 per cent or 598 winning candidates are crorepatis and the average asset of a winning candidate is Rs 8.7 crore.
In Goa, 40 percent of winning candidates declared criminal cases against themselves, while 33 percent declared serious criminal cases.
In UP, 51 percent of the winners declared criminal cases, while 39 per cent declared serious criminal cases against themselves, it said.
Similarly in Punjab, 50 percent of the winning candidates declared criminal cases while 23 percent declared serious criminal cases against themselves, it said.
As many as 27 percent of the winners in the Uttarakhand polls declared criminal cases against themselves and 14 percent declared serious criminal cases.
Likewise in Manipur, 23 percent candidates who won declared criminal cases while 18 per cent declared serious criminal cases against themselves, it added.
As many as 33 winning candidates, including 29 from Uttar Pradesh, declared cases related to attempt to murder and 12, including six from UP, declared cases related to crime against women.
Six winning candidates declared cases related to murder in their affidavits, it said.
Of the 312 winning candidates who declared criminal cases against themselves, 134 are from BJP, 71 from the Samajwadi Party, 52 from the Aam Aadmi Party, 24 from the Congress and seven from RLD.
The BJP swept UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa in the assembly polls while AAP recorded a landslide victory in Punjab.
