Over half a million extrapulmonary TB cases were diagnosed in 2021: Govt

As many as 5.06 lakh extrapulmonary TB cases were diagnosed in 2021, the government said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar said the number of deaths due to TB reported under the programme in 2021 for the patients initiated on TB treatment in 2020 is 76,002.

"In the year 2021, among the notified TB cases, the proportion of Pulmonary TB cases is 75.2 per cent and extrapulmonary TB cases is 24.8 per cent," she said in a written response.

The diagnosis of extrapulmonary TB is primarily done through the district hospital and medical colleges and 5.06 lakh extrapulmonary TB cases were diagnosed in 2021.

The TB Elimination Programme provides equal emphasis for early diagnosis and management of pulmonary and extrapulmonary TB cases.

Responding to another question, she said in Delhi, the sanctioned strength of faculty is 1131 and at present, 727 faculty posts are filled up on regular basis, 82 faculty members are working on a contract basis and 404 regular posts are vacant.

"Further, against the sanctioned strength of 1926 and 1428 posts of Senior Residents and Junior Residents respectively, 545 and 307 posts respectively are vacant. In the case of non-faculty posts, 2512 posts are vacant against the sanctioned strength of 12550," she said.

In response to another question, Pawar said the government has sanctioned 1561 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants.

"These include 1225 PSA plants which have been installed and commissioned under PMCARES Fund in every district of the country. Additionally, 336 PSA Plants are set up by PSUs of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Railways, etc till date. This initiative has ensured availability of oxygen supply in the hospital," she said.

Pawar said it has also strengthened the public health system and ensures medical oxygen availability in a reliable manner especially in remote areas, islands, hilly terrains.

