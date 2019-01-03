JUST IN
Prompt, effective operation needed to save Meghalaya miners: SC
Associated Journals case: Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Cong leader Vora get bail

The next date for hearing has been fixed at February 6

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

File photo of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior Congress leader Moti Lal Vora were on Thursday granted bail in the land re-allotment case of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) by a CBI court in Panchkula.

Hooda and Vora appeared in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court and got bail on a bond of Rs 5 lakh each.

The next date for hearing has been fixed at February 6.

Hooda was booked by the CBI on charges of cheating and corruption in re-allotment of land to AJL, which is headed by Vora, in Panchkula town.

Hooda, as Chief Minister (2005-14), was Chairman of the Haryana Urban Development Authority at the time of plot re-allotment.

Hooda and office-bearers of AJL -- the promoters of The National Herald newspaper -- were charged with illegal re-allotment of the plot to AJL in 2005. AJL is linked to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The plot number C-17 in Sector 6 in Panchkula, measuring around 3,360 square metres, was re-allotted to AJL on June 29, 2005.

Earlier, in 1982, the plot had been allotted to the AJL but taken back in 1996 after the company failed to construct a building at the site.

Hooda had defended his decision saying that there was no wrongdoing in the re-allotment. After re-allotment of the land, AJL completed the construction on the plot.
