AstraZeneca's nasal vax prevents Covid spread in animal models

-
ALSO READ
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe amid blood clot probe
PM to meet vaccine makers today to discuss next phase of rollout
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
-
AstraZeneca's intranasal Covid vaccination reduced virus concentrations and curbed transmission in two different SARS-CoV-2 animal models, demonstrating the need for further investigation as a potential method of inoculating Covid-19 shots.
The trial, led by researchers including from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the University of Oxford, UK, was published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
While previous studies in rhesus macaques revealed that intramuscular vaccination with AstraZeneca Covid shot provided protection against pneumonia, it did not reduce shedding of SARS-CoV-2 from the upper respiratory tract.
In the new study, intranasal vaccination of rhesus macaques and hamsters resulted in reduced virus concentrations in nasal swabs and a reduction in viral loads in bronchoalveolar lavage and lower respiratory tract tissue.
"The data presented supports the investigation of intranasal delivery of Covid-19 vaccines. With the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines worldwide, it will be crucial to investigate whether the vaccines provide sterilising immunity, or whether vaccinated people are still susceptible to infection of the upper respiratory tract and onward transmission of the virus," Vincent J Munster, from the Laboratory of Virology at the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The data presented here demonstrates SARS-CoV-2-specific mucosal immunity is possible after intranasal vaccination, and results in a reduction in virus detection in nasal swabs in hamsters and macaques, he added.
The team investigated whether intranasally administered ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (AstraZeneca's intranasal Covid vaccine) reduces detection of virus in nasal swabs after challenging vaccinated macaques and hamsters with SARS-CoV-2 carrying a D614G mutation (the original Covid variant) in the spike protein.
"Viral loads in swabs obtained from intranasally vaccinated hamsters were decreased compared to control hamsters, and no viral RNA or infectious virus was found in lung tissue after a direct challenge or after direct contact with infected hamsters," Munster said.
The macaques "exhibited low titers of IgG and IgA antibodies in nasosorption samples coupled with low virus neutralising (VN) and sera IgG titers, suggesting that a robust humoral response in the nasal mucosa and in circulation is necessary to efficiently control nasal shedding," he added.
Although protection of the lower respiratory tract was complete in intranasal-vaccinated animals, only partial control was seen in intramuscular-vaccinated animals, in contrast to the direct challenge experiment, the researchers said.
The team also mentioned that the animal numbers were limited and although differences were observed and were very encouraging between intranasally vaccinated and control animals, these were not significant.
The University of Oxford has started a phase 1 clinical trial including 54 healthy adults to investigate intranasal vaccination of human volunteers.
--IANS
rvt/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU