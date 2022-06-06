At 676, Mumbai's daily Covid tally falls below 700 after five days

-
ALSO READ
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 24; marginal improvement in situation
Assam flood: Situation continues to improve as death toll rises to 27
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 30 as situation improves marginally
Google Maps rolls out toll prices to help people plan their trips better
India Covid death toll highest in world, says WHO as govt rejects report
-
Mumbai's daily graph of COVID-19 cases fell below the 700-mark for the first time after June 1 with the city reporting 676 fresh infections on Monday, 285 less than the day before.
No fresh COVID-19 fatality was reported, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's bulletin said.
Mumbai's overall tally of cases now stands at 10,70,534 and the COVID-19 death toll is 19,569.
The metropolis has 5,238 active cases as of Monday.
Mumbai had witnessed daily cases in the range of 704 to 961 between June 1 to 5.
Mumbai's case positivity rate has reached close to 0.098 per cent, the bulletin said.
With 6,897 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted so far in the metropolis mounted to 1,71,90,848, it said.
On Sunday, 8,778 tests were conducted in Mumbai.
The doubling rate of cases has dipped to 1,051 days, as per the bulletin.
Of the 676 new patients, 622 are asymptomatic while 54 symptomatic patients have been admitted to hospitals. Of them, five patients are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.
Currently, out of the total 24,601 COVID-19 hospital beds in Mumbai, only 219 beds remain occupied.
With 318 COVID-19 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours after treatment, the number of recoveries in Mumbai went up to 10,45,727.
The overall growth rate of cases stood at 0.066 per cent between May 30 and June 5.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU