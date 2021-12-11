At democracy summit, Biden stresses making govts transparent, accountable

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi attends democracy summit, to deliver national statement today
Protecting democracy a 'challenge of our time': Biden to world leaders
Pak 'values ties' with US as reports say it may skip Biden democracy summit
China furious at Biden's invite to Taiwan to its 'Summit for Democracy'
Tech firms should contribute to preserving democratic societies: PM Modi
-
President Joe Biden on Friday emphasised making governments transparent, accountable, more resilient against the buffering forces of autocracy in his closing remarks at the virtual Summit for Democracy.
"We have a responsibility to listen to our citizens to strengthen the guardrails of democracy and to drive reforms that are going to make governments transparent, accountable, more resilient against the buffering forces of autocracy," said the US President.
For the last two days, the government leaders as well as democratic reformers, from every region of the world are talking about the challenges democracies is facing and the opportunities.
Biden also said that protecting the immediate freedom and status of women is the investment in the success of democracy.
"We have shown the spotlight on the importance of protecting immediate freedom and how advancements in the status of women and girls is an investment in the success of democracy," said Biden.
Talking about concerns of young people, he said, "We have heard the concerns of young people who has a greater stake in future than anyone else, made them clear what matters to them most and how important it is to make sure their voices are included in the democracies."
He also laid stress on the importance of technology for the advancement of democracy.
"We focussed on the need to empower human rights defenders and make sure technological advancement. Technology enables so much of our lives that are used to advance democracies to lift people up not to hold them down," said the US President.
Sharing his experience on unique challenges democracies face around the world, he said, "Each of our nations faces unique challenges, and many of these specific circumstances are different. The threat we face and the solutions we seek have a common. This is not a struggle of anyone facing alone, it's all of us and the commitments we made to ourselves, to our people, to one another that will not only strengthen our own democracies but push back autocracies, fight corruption and promote human rights for all people. This is going to help seed further ground for democracies to bloom around the world and I am shown courage by energy and enthusiasm we have seen rally people around in support of our shared democratic values."
He further reiterated US commitment towards strengthening democracy. "The US is committed to strengthening our democracy in home, work with parties around the world, around the globe to prove that democracies can deliver to people and this is the matter most to them," said Biden.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU