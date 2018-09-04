JUST IN
At least 12 more dead in UP rains; IMD forecasts downpour to continue

Light to moderate rains and thundershowers were recorded this morning at most places in eastern Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Mirzapur: Pedestrians wade through a waterlogged street following monsoon rainfall, in Mirzapur on Monday, Sept 3, 2018. Photo: PTI
Twelve more people were killed and fourteen injured in overnight rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said Tuesday.

According to reports, three people were killed each in Gonda and Kushinagar districts, two in Mirzapur and one person died each in Bahraich, Sitapur, Meerut and Etah, Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar told reporters.

"Twelve people were killed and 14 injured in rain-related incidents, including in lightning strike, since Monday night," he said.

In this period, as many as 226 houses/huts were damaged and three head of cattle died, he said.

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains at isolated places on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains and thundershowers were recorded this morning at most places in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Najibabad (Bijnor) recorded 10 cm rainfall, followed by Bikapur, Gautam Budh Nagar (9 cm each); Unnao, Musafirkhana and Ayodhya (8 cm each); Akbarpur, Jaunpur, Churk, Gyanpur, Meerut and Sambhal (7 cm each).
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 15:09 IST

