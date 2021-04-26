Aurangabad in Maharashtra records 1,081 Covid-19 cases, 27 deaths in a day

-
Aurangabad has added 1,081
new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 1,18,569, an official said on Monday.
Besides these new cases recorded on Sunday, 27 more people also succumbed to the viral infection, pushing the death toll in the district to 2,373, he said.
Out of the 1,081 fresh cases, 470 were detected in Aurangabad city and 611 in rural parts of the district.
The official said 1,693 patients also recuperated from the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of those who recovered in Aurangabad to 1,02,581.
As of now, there are 13,615 active COVID-19 cases in the district, he said.
Aurangabad municipal health officer Dr Neeta Padalkar told PTI that the number of new cases reported daily was decreasing in the city.
"Various measures, including restrictions as part of the government's 'Break the Chain' initiative, and vaccinations are helping. Earlier, around 1,200 cases were reported per day in the city, but now the number has come down," she said.
The official said early diagnosis of the infection, quick isolation and timely treatment go a long way in controlling the spread of COVID-19?.
"We have empty beds in the COVID-19 care centres as well as oxygen beds. There is some shortage of ventilator beds, but the situation is manageable," she said.
