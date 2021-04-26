Greater Chennai Corporation to open 500 oxygen bed Covid-19 care centre

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
MNM manifesto: Kamal assures income for women by developing their skills
TN polls: Biryani shop owners in Madurai disappointed by lack of orders
-
The Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to open a 500-bed Covid care centre with an Oxygen facility as the pandemic surges in the city. The corporation is looking to open the centre at Guindy trade centre, Kilpauk Indoor stadium or KP Park.
The preparations to convert these places into Covid centres have already begun, an official with the corporation told IANS.
The management of Oxygen pipeline and supply will be entrusted with senior medical professionals and these centres which are used for asymptomatic patients will be converted to full-fledged centres once a green signal is obtained from the government.
At present, there are 11,645 beds available at 13 Covid care centres and Chennai corporation has tied up with hospitals and medical colleges for medical staff to these centres.
Jerusalem Engineering College, Mohammed Sahtak Nursing College and St Joseph's staff will be allowed this week.
The public health department and hospitals will be in charge of the medical facilities while the Civic body will provide food, housekeeping and other staff.
--IANS
aal/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU