Greater Chennai Corporation to open 500 oxygen bed Covid-19 care centre

The Greater Corporation is planning to open a 500-bed Covid care centre with an Oxygen facility as the pandemic surges in the city. The corporation is looking to open the centre at Guindy trade centre, Kilpauk Indoor stadium or KP Park.

The preparations to convert these places into Covid centres have already begun, an official with the corporation told IANS.

The management of Oxygen pipeline and supply will be entrusted with senior medical professionals and these centres which are used for asymptomatic patients will be converted to full-fledged centres once a green signal is obtained from the government.

At present, there are 11,645 beds available at 13 Covid care centres and corporation has tied up with hospitals and medical colleges for medical staff to these centres.

Jerusalem Engineering College, Mohammed Sahtak Nursing College and St Joseph's staff will be allowed this week.

The public health department and hospitals will be in charge of the medical facilities while the Civic body will provide food, housekeeping and other staff.

--IANS

aal/in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)