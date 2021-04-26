Mizoram records 22 fresh cases pushing the coronavirus tally to 5,410

-
-
At least 22 people, including two
children, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the tally in the state to 5,410, an official said on Monday.
Of the fresh cases, 12 were reported from Aizawl, four each from Lawngtlai and Kolasib and one each from Saitual and Hnahthial districts.
Five new patients have travel history, while 11 were detected during contact tracing and it is yet to be ascertained how the remaining six people have contracted the disease, the official said.
"Ten of the fresh patients are asymptomatic. Twenty- one new cases were detected through rapid antigen tests and one through TrueNat," he said.
Mizoram now has 726 active cases, and 4,671 people have recovered from the disease and 13 died.
The northeastern state has so far conducted 2,90,415 sample tests, including 421 on Sunday, and the positivity ratio stands at 5.23 per cent.
Altogether, 1,66,417 people, including 40,687 senior citizens, have been inoculated in the state, with 41,313 of them having received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, state immunization officer Dr Lalzawmi said.
