March 31-April 9 coronavirus lockdown in Maharashtra's Aurangabad cancelled

The lockdown which was to be imposed in from Tuesday night has now been cancelled.Collector Sunil Chauhan told reporters that the lockdown which was to be imposed from March 31 till April 9 has been cancelled."We have discussed with NGOs, other organizations and political associations, it was also discussed with the government and the lockdown which was scheduled from 12

Maharashtra registered 27,918 new COVID-19 cases and 139 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Tuesday.

With these fresh cases, the cumulative count of COVID-19 infections in the state has surged to 27,73,436. As many as 23,77,127 people have recovered from the disease so far. The state currently has 3,40,542 active cases, while the death toll has mounted to 54,422 in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)