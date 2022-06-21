Australian defence minister arrives in India to boost security ties

-
ALSO READ
China-Australia at 'new juncture' with election of Albanese: Beijing envoy
India vs Australia Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
China's military activity around Taiwan threatens region: US Defence Secy
Women's World Cup India vs Australia: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
Morrison-led Australian govt lost Chinese votes in last polls: Strategist
-
Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles arrived in India on Monday to hold a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh to strengthen defence and security cooperation between both the countries.
"Arrived in India - a top-tier partner + close friend to Australia. I look forward to advancing our ongoing defence engagement as Comprehensive Strategic Partners and reiterate our commitment for closer cooperation in the #IndoPacific," Marles tweeted.
His visit marks the first high-level visit from Australia after newly-elected prime minister Anthony Albanese took office on May 23.
During his visit from June 20-23, the Australian Defence Minister will hold his first bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh.
"Australia and India are Comprehensive Strategic Partners. I am committed to strengthening Australia's defence and security cooperation with India," said Marles. "I am looking forward to meeting with my counterpart, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and holding our first bilateral Defence Ministers' Meeting," he added.
Marles stated that Rajnath Singh has been instrumental in advancing India-Australia defence ties and he looks forward to working with him to enhance the defence pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.
The minister also noted that India is one of Australia's closest security partners and the Government is focused on revitalising Australia's historically deep engagement with our partners across the Indo-Pacific.
"The rules-based international order that has brought peace and prosperity to the Indo-Pacific for decades is experiencing pressure, as we face shifts in the geostrategic order," he said said. "Australia stands ready to work closely with India in support of an open, inclusive and resilient Indo-Pacific".
During the visit, Deputy Prime Minister Marles will also meet External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and engage national security and defence policymakers and personnel.
Earlier, the Australian PM Albanese had said that the relationship with India is very important and ties between the two countries have never been closer.
"Our relationship with India is a very important one and it was a great honour to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
PM Modi congratulated Prime Minister Albanese on his election victory. Both leaders reviewed the multi-faceted cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including trade and investment, defence manufacturing, renewable energy, green hydrogen, education, science and technology, agricultural research, sports, and people-to-people ties.
Both Prime Ministers affirmed their desire to continue the positive momentum in the bilateral relationship. Bilateral discussions with PM Modi focused on Australia and India's full strategic and economic agenda, including clean energy technology.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU