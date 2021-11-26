AutoGuru India inks pact with Automotive Skill Development Council

-
ALSO READ
Uber wait annoys UK passengers after drivers quit in droves: Report
UK wants trade and security pact with India and other democracies: FS Truss
Manipal Global, Salesforce ink pact for skill development programme
Govt inks $61 mn loan pact with ADB for development projects in Agartala
Need trainers to impart skill to 500 mn people: Skill Development Secy
-
: Content and marketing consultant to automotive and motorsport industry AutoGuru India on Friday said it has joined hands with Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) to encourage women automobile drivers take up a career in motorsport under its Formula Woman platform.
AutoGuru India, along with Formula Woman UK, are bringing a unique platform which gives a golden opportunity to women drivers to be in the driving seat for the McLaren racing team in 2022.
"We are very happy to have the ASDC on as a skill development partner for Formula Woman India. Formula Woman is a platform that is looking out for drivers with the best driving skills and a personality to match it", AutoGuru India CEO and Co-Founder Ativ Shah said.
"We at AutoGuru are aligned in our vision, objectives with Automotive Skill Development Council, which includes skill and education development in the auto industry, promoting safe driving and encouraging more women to pursue their careers in auto, motorsport industry".
A two day event on November 23 and 24 was held at Erda's Speedway in Vadodara to give women drivers an opportunity to make a career in motorsport.
Automotive Skill Development Council CEO, Arindam Lahiri said, "we are extremely happy to be the skilling partner of AutoGuru India for Formula Woman UK. At ASDC we have always been at the forefront of advancing digital inclusion and equity across India through our various training programmes". "Our partnership with AutoGuru India reflects our commitment toward strengthening the skilling ecosystem.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU