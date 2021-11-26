Make efforts for return of Jai Ram Thakur govt in HP: Nadda to BJP workers

-
BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday said he is confident that party workers will put in a united effort to ensure the return of the Jai Ram Thakur government in the state, quashing rumours of a change of leadership.
The BJP chief also said he has heard many things on social media but a party doesn't function on what is being said there.
His remarks have come in the wake of speculation on social media that the BJP may change its chief minister in the state.
In a 45-minute online address to the state executive of the Himachal BJP from Manipur, Nadda appreciated Thakur and his government for works done by them despite facing the challenge of the Covid pandemic.
"I have heard that some people are connecting this and that talk on social media. We should not trust such rumours and work in the direction to strengthen the party and Jai Ram Thakur to return to power in Himachal Pradesh," he said.
He said the party's state executive must have prepared a roadmap during the three-day meeting, which will help strengthen the party and the government.
The BJP is the only party in which a person coming from a common family can become a chief minister, state party president or national president, he added.
Nadda said all other parties are family-based.
The BJP believes in cultural nationalism and works for people, he added.
Urging for self-introspection from time to time, Nadda said party workers should improve their skill set to become an agent of change in society.
When you are in a political party, you have to work hard and change according to time, he added.
The BJP chief said Himachal Pradesh has a double-engine government and the state has progressed in every sphere, be it health, education or road transport.
