'Ayushman Bharat Health Infra Mission will prepare India for future crisis'

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that the government, with a farsighted vision, is taking steps to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and its PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission will prepare the country for any health crisis in future.
"To deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's efforts are not limited to immediate challenges. Thus, my government is planning farsighted solutions which will be useful in the future as well. With the cost of Rs 64,000 crore, PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission started by the government is one example. This will not only help in meeting the present health needs but also prepare the country for future crises," President Kovind in his address to the joint sitting of the Parliament at Central Hall on the first day of the Budget Session.
Lauding the policies of the government, the President also said that more than 80 thousand health and wellness centers and crores of Ayushman Bharat cards have helped the poor in their treatment.
Ae also said that the government has reduced the cost of treatment by making medicines available at affordable prices through more than 8,000 Jan Aushadhi centres.
