Azad strove to promote national unity, value-based education: VP Naidu

-
ALSO READ
Naidu calls for mandatory rural service for doctors before first promotion
Country's first e-vehicles-only area to be developed in Gujarat's Kevadia
Need innovative ways to promote Indian languages: Vice President Naidu
HAL will make India self-reliant in defence technology: Venkaiah Naidu
Need to create right ecosystem for sports, games: Vice President Naidu
-
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid rich tributes to Maulana Abul Kamal Azad on his birth anniversary on Thursday and said he will always be remembered for his invaluable role in the country's freedom struggle.
"My tributes to great freedom fighter, nationalist and educationist, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary.
"He strove to promote national unity and value-based education. He will always be remembered for his invaluable role in India's freedom struggle," the vice president wrote on Twitter.
Azad was India's first education minister.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU