JUST IN
India to receive 36th and final Rafale fighter jet from France by Dec 15
PM to inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru on Friday
PM Modi to gift Himachal items to world leaders at G20 summit: Report
SC adjourns to November 24 pleas against 2016 demonetisation by govt
Court grants bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in money laundering case
Delhi CM Kejriwal congratulates Justice DY Chandrachud on becoming 50th CJI
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India
Nearly 50% of displaced Mizoram tribal voters enrolled in Tripura: Officers
Latest news LIVE: Sanjay Raut granted bail in money laundering case
New CJI: Here are some significant cases Justice Chandrachud was part of
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Over 82% biz executives see cybersecurity budgets rising in 2023: Survey
Nirav Modi to be extradited to India after London High Court rejects appeal
Business Standard

Azam Khan disqualification: No bypoll notification till Nov 10, SC tells EC

On October 27, Khan was convicted in the hate speech case and sent to three years in jail by a Rampur court

Topics
Supreme Court | Azam Khan | Election Commission

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court
The Supreme Court said the Election Commission can issue the notification for the bypoll on or after November 11 once the sessions court decides on Khan's plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Election Commission not to issue till November 10 the notification for the assembly bypoll in Rampur Sadar in Uttar Pradesh, which fell vacant following the disqualification of Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan after his conviction in a hate speech case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed a special sessions court to hear and decide on Thursday itself the appeal of Khan seeking a stay on his conviction so that he survives disqualification as a lawmaker.

The Supreme Court said the Election Commission can issue the notification for the bypoll on or after November 11 once the sessions court decides on Khan's plea.

On October 27, Khan was convicted in the hate speech case and sent to three years in jail by a Rampur court.

The MP-MLA court in Rampur also granted bail to the MLA in the 2019 case.

On October 28, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat had announced the disqualification of Khan from the House.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 16:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.