Centre, Delhi govt to discuss arbitral award payment to DAMEPL on Thursday
PM Modi to gift Himachal items to world leaders at G20 summit: Report

The sources said that the Prime Minister may gift items like Kullu shawls and Kangra miniature paintings.

Narendra Modi | Himachal Pradesh | G20 summit

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: ANI

During the G20 summit in Bali scheduled to be held on November 15-16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to gift unique art and handicraft items from Himachal Pradesh to world leaders, according to official sources.

The sources said that the Prime Minister may gift items like Kullu shawls and Kangra miniature paintings.

India will take over the G20 presidency from Indonesia from December 1. India's tenure will continue till November 20, 2023.

G20 is a premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and around two-thirds of the world population.

India is taking over the presidency at a time when geo-political tensions are on the rise owing to the Russia-Ukraine war and inflation, rising fuel prices as well as unemployment are emerging as major global concerns apart from weakening of emerging markets and currencies, including the rupee.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 14:48 IST

