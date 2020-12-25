B'lore police commissioner to give directions on new year celebration

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Maha reports 3,106 new coronavirus cases, 75 deaths, 4,112 recoveries
Rajasthan records eight more Covid-19 fatalities, 807 fresh cases
-
Karnataka Home Minister
Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the city Police Commissioner will soon be issuing a set of directions on New Year celebrations in Bengaluru in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation.
"Confined to Bengaluru, how to celebrate New Year, regarding this Bengaluru CP (Commissioner of Police) will issue certain directions tomorrow or day after," Bommai told reporters in response to a question.
The government had already issued guidelines on December 17 ahead of Christmas and New Year, citing the prevailing COVID-19 situation.
The guidelines prohibits parties, special DJ dance programmes and special events at clubs, pubs, restaurants and other places that attract people in large numbers without social distancing from December 30 to January 2.
Gathering of people at public places and roads for celebrations stands prohibited, but normal routine activities can be carried out at these places, it had said, while mandating use of green crackers alone during the celebrations.
In the guidelines, Police Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners were given the authority to impose more curbs at certain specific roads or places in their jurisdiction.
The state government had also decided to impose night curfew across the state amid concerns over a new COVID- 19 variant spreading in the UK, but on Thursday announced its withdrawal just six hours before it was to kick in, amid opposition from various quarters including opposition parties and a section of media.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU