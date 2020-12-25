Canada gets first batch of 168,000 Moderna Covid-19 vaccine doses

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Maha reports 3,106 new coronavirus cases, 75 deaths, 4,112 recoveries
Rajasthan records eight more Covid-19 fatalities, 807 fresh cases
-
Canada has received the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine from Moderna just one day after the government's approval, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
On Wednesday, the national agency Health Canada authorised the use of the Moderna vaccine against the COVID-19 virus in the country's immunisation campaign.
"The first doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Canada. These are part of the 168,000 doses we will be getting before the end of the month, and part of the 40 million doses we are guaranteed from Moderna overall," Trudeau tweeted late on Thursday.
According to Public Services Minister Anita Anand, these vaccine batches would be the first to be deployed to the country's north.
Apart from the Moderna vaccine, Canada has secured up to 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus, expecting 1.2 million doses from both manufactures to be delivered to the country by the end of next month.
The government expects to vaccinate up to three million of its citizens in early 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU