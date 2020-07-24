JUST IN
Babri demolition case: LK Advani deposes before CBI court virtually

On Thursday, the court had recorded the statement of BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi in the case

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Lal Krishna Advani
A special CBI court on Friday recorded the statement of veteran BJP leader LK Advani in the Babri mosque demolition case.

The statement of the 92-year-old former deputy prime minster was recorded through video conferencing in the court of special Judge S K Yadav.
 

On Thursday, the court recorded the statement of BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi in the case.
First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 12:50 IST

