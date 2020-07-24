Babri demolition case: LK Advani deposes before CBI court virtually

-
-
A special CBI court on Friday recorded the statement of veteran BJP leader LK Advani in the Babri mosque demolition case.
The statement of the 92-year-old former deputy prime minster was recorded through video conferencing in the court of special Judge S K Yadav.
On Thursday, the court recorded the statement of BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi in the case.
