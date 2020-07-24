Avoid large gatherings on Independence Day, invite those recovered: Centre

-
ALSO READ
Is Covid-19 airborne? Leading doctor states the fact about pandemic
Covid-19 Factoid: Spain's deadliest day, and 3 other important data trends
India coronavirus dispatch: What happens when a Covid-19 case is confirmed?
India coronavirus dispatch: Covid-19 pandemic and policy solutions
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Can telemedicine step up during Covid-19 times?
-
The Centre has asked all states to avoid large congregation of people, and ensure social distancing and wearing of masks while celebrating the Independence Day amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In an advisory, the Home Ministry said COVID-19 warriors like doctors, health and sanitation workers should be invited in the ceremony as a recognition of their noble service in the fight against the pandemic.
It said some people who recovered from the infection might also be invited.
"Therefore, all programmes should be organized in a way that large congregation of people is avoided and technology is used in a best possible manner for celebration befitting the occasion," the advisory said.
The events organised could be web-cast in order to reach out people at large, who are not able to participate, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU