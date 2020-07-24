18,388 people returned to Jaipur from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission

A total of 18,388 people have arrived in till now from abroad under the Mission, Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal said.

He said 175 people reached on Thursday.

Two flights from Bishkek and one each from Dubai, Muscat, Sharjah and Doha will come to carrying people belonging to Rajasthan between July 25 and August 4.

Agarwal said regular monitoring and coordination is being done by a committee constituted by the state government.

