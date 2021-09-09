Baijal approves Ravi Dahiya's appointment as assistant director in Edu dept

Delhi Lieutenant Governor on Thursday approved the appointment of Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya as assistant director in education department of the

Met Olympic 2021 Silver Medallist, Ravi Kumar Dahiya today at Raj Niwas. Happy to have approved his appointment as Assistant Director in the Education Department, subject to the concurrence of UPSC, Baijal said in a tweet.

Dahiya, a native of Nahri village in Haryana, is only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games.

