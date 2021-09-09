Need to ensure that BRICS is more productive in next 15 years: PM Modi

-
-
The BRICS has adopted a counter-terrorism action plan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while chairing a virtual summit of the five-nation grouping.
The summit is being attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil's Jair Bolsanaro.
The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.
India hosted the summit in its capacity as its chair.
"It is a matter of great pleasure for me and India to chair this summit on occasion of the 15th anniversary of BRICS," the Prime Minister said.
India has received full cooperation from all BRICS partners during its presidency of the grouping, he noted.
The Prime Minister said the BRICS has made many achievements in the last one and a half decades and that it is an influential voice for emerging economies of the world today.
Asserting that it is for the first time that BRICS has taken a collective position on strengthening and reforming multilateral systems, Modi said,"we have to ensure that BRICS is more productive in the next 15 years".
