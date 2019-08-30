Balraj Sahni, the man and the actor, through the eyes of his son Parikshat

Alone in a makeup room of Filmalaya Studios, Balraj Sahni’s hands were shaking over the Remington typewriter he liked to carry everywhere.

To his son, then a college student who had just walked in to get a cheque signed by his father, he appeared to be in an uncharacteristically foul mood: “I wondered if somebody had hurt him. He had not been drinking the night before.” As the actor got up — still trembling — and the son offered to steady him, he barked: “Haath kya laga raha hai? (Keep your hands off me).” It became clear later, when he was called ...