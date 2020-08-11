Ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from six cities extended till Aug 31

-
Suspension of passenger flights to Kolkata from six metros with high prevalence of Covid-19 cases has been extended till August 31, a senior government official said on Tuesday.
Earlier, the temporary restriction on the arrival of flights to Kolkata airport from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad was extended till August 15, amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the state.
In a letter to the secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, PS Kharola, state Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said,"I am further directed to inform you that the suspension of flights from the aforesaid (six) cities to Kolkata will continue till 31 August, 2020."
The embargo on flights from the six metros was first imposed for a period of 14 days from July 6. It was initially extended till July 31, and then subsequently to August 15.
